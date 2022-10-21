Ralph Lauren Plagiarism Case: Mexico’s First Lady criticises New York-based fashion house

Published: Oct 21, 2022
Are you a Ralph Lauren fan? Well, the New York-based fashion house has been called out on social media by Beatrice Guiteras who's married to Mexican President Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador for copying indigenous Mexican designs.
