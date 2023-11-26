Rallies across the world condemns violence against women
Exactly 30 years on from when the Declaration was adopted by the United Nations the world has seen very little to no improvement it has in fact witnessed a surge in violence against women. Women have always been the most vulnerable and often exploited section of the society in any age, place and society. Globally an estimated 736 million women and that is every one in three have been subjected to some form of physical and or sexual violence at least once in their lives.