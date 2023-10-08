Rahul, Kohli bail India out of trouble

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's rescue act helped India beat Australia by six wickets in their World Cup opener in Chennai. Wion's cricket expert Dav Whatmore broke down how the duo built their 165-run stand to get India out of trouble.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos