Rafale Revolution: SCALP & Meteor Redefine IAF Power

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 22:21 IST
Indian government is reportedly set to approve a massive ₹3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets. This comes as French President Macron is visiting India. After the precision strikes of Operation Sindoor, the IAF is also fast-tracking a major order for SCALP cruise missiles and Meteor air-to-air missiles. We break down the technical details of the deal, the 'Make in India' deal, and how this gives India total air dominance over its rivals.

