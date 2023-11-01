World Cup
Rafah border crossing opens for evacuation, ambulance carrying wounded allowed to leave
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Following a Qatar-brokered deal, Egypt on Wednesday opened the Rafah border crossing for about 500 foreigners and some 80-90 injured Palestinians.
