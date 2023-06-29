Quran burning protest in Stockholm puts Sweden's NATO bid in jeopardy

As Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations are underway world over. Sweden is in the spotlight for allowing protestors to burn the muslim holy book, Quran. Outside the Swedish capital's main mosque on Wednesday. The demonstrations coincided with the first of three-day Eid celebrations. Iraq denounced the move, calling it racist. It could also hurt the former's bid for NATO membership before the bloc’s summit in July. You may recall, that Turkiye has been a roadblock in Sweden's formal induction into the NATO alliance. A NATO member itself, Ankara holds Stockholm accountable for sheltering Kurdish militants allegedly responsible for the 2016 coup.