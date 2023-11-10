World Cup
Qatari emir, UAE president hold talks in Abu Dhabi
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 10, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.
