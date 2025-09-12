LOGIN
Qatar rejects reports of security partnership review with US

Published: Sep 12, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 09:36 IST
Israel’s unprecedented strike on Hamas leaders in Doha has left the Gulf in uproar. Qatar has vowed to retaliate and has accused Netanyahu of “state terrorism.” In response, Netanyahu has threatened Qatar: expel Hamas leaders or face Israeli action. The Gulf capitals are furious, U.S. protection is in doubt, and ceasefire talks teeter on collapse. Gulf states are outraged, U.S. credibility is in crisis, and ceasefire talks hang by a thread.

