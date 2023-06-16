Pyongyang and Seoul flex their military might in Korean peninsula
Although North and South Korea are poles apart, the two neighbours have continued to quarrel on the Korean Peninsula. Most recently, North Korea has fired missiles while South Korea is performing a military parade with the Americans. Kim Jong-un of North Korea has agitated his neighbour once more. Two short-range missiles have reportedly been launched by Pyongyang, according to South Korea's military, and Tokyo claims that these missiles have landed in its exclusive economic zone.