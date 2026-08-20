/PV Sindhu Reaches World Championships Round Of 16 As Lakshya Sen Suffers Shock Exit

India’s badminton campaign at the World Championships in New Delhi has produced contrasting results, with PV Sindhu advancing to the round of 16 while Lakshya Sen suffered a shock second-round exit. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, India’s only badminton world champion after winning the 2019 title, defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 21-16, 21-17 in 34 minutes. Sindhu, a ninth seed and five-time World Championships medallist, will now face a tough challenge against third seed Wang Zhiyi of China. In men’s singles, Ayush Shetty continued his impressive run with a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka’s Viran Kumara, keeping India’s hopes alive in the draw. However, home favourite Lakshya Sen suffered a major upset in the round of 32. The 2021 World Championships bronze medallist was defeated by 18-year-old American Alex Lanier in a dramatic three-game contest. With Lakshya out, Ayush Shetty is now India’s only remaining men’s singles player at the tournament.