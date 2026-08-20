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PV Sindhu Reaches World Championships Round Of 16 As Lakshya Sen Suffers Shock Exit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 14:01 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 14:01 IST
India’s badminton campaign at the World Championships in New Delhi has produced contrasting results, with PV Sindhu advancing to the round of 16 while Lakshya Sen suffered a shock second-round exit. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, India’s only badminton world champion after winning the 2019 title, defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 21-16, 21-17 in 34 minutes. Sindhu, a ninth seed and five-time World Championships medallist, will now face a tough challenge against third seed Wang Zhiyi of China. In men’s singles, Ayush Shetty continued his impressive run with a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka’s Viran Kumara, keeping India’s hopes alive in the draw. However, home favourite Lakshya Sen suffered a major upset in the round of 32. The 2021 World Championships bronze medallist was defeated by 18-year-old American Alex Lanier in a dramatic three-game contest. With Lakshya out, Ayush Shetty is now India’s only remaining men’s singles player at the tournament.

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