President Vladimir Putin has visited the western Russian region of Kursk for the first time since Ukrainian forces seized some territory in the region. Appearing on Wednesday (March 12) on Russian state television dressed in a pixilated military uniform, Putin visited a control center in Kursk region used by Russian troops. "Indeed, in the shortest possible time is to finally defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region and still conducting defensive actions here," Putin said, addressing Russia's top military brass. Watch to know more!