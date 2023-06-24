Putin's biggest threat: Can Wagner boss reach Moscow?

The chief of Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has now vowed to topple the military top brass in Russia. He has said that his 25,000 fighters are ready to die. Prigozhin has claimed to have entered Russian territory and taken over the military headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-don. Russia is calling this 'betrayal' and 'a stab in the back'. How is the situation going to unfold? Can Prigozhin reach Moscow? And is this the biggest threat to Putin since the war began?