LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Putin-Zelensky Meet | Zelensky: Issue of Territories Must Be Left Between Him & Putin | WION

Putin-Zelensky Meet | Zelensky: Issue of Territories Must Be Left Between Him & Putin | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 20:14 IST
Putin-Zelensky Meet | Zelensky: Issue of Territories Must Be Left Between Him & Putin | WION
A crucial meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders has concluded, with a key takeaway being the potential for direct talks between Vladimir Putin and both Zelensky and possibly Trump.

Trending Topics

trending videos