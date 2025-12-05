/Putin Working Towards 'Peaceful Settlement' In Ukraine: Press Conference After Bilateral Meet

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 16:05 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 16:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is “working towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine” after his bilateral meeting and joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin emphasised that diplomatic channels remain open, even as the conflict continues to shape global geopolitics. This report breaks down what Putin’s remarks actually signal, how India is positioning itself as a potential stabilising force, and what the next steps could look like for Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the wider international community.

