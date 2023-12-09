videos
Putin sends message to the world with election announcement
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 09, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced that he will seek re-election in 2024 for his third consecutive term, and sixth overall, media reports said.
