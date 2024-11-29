In a latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised US president-elect Donald Trump. The Russian president has called the incoming American president an experienced and intelligent politician but says he did not believe that Trump was safe even after the assassination attempts on his life. Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan after a summit, Putin said he is shock ed by the way the US election campaign had unfolded.Watch in for more details!
Putin Says Says Trump Can Stop The Ukraine War, Warns US President-elect May Not Be Safe
