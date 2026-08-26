/Putin's new decree allows state takeover of damaged infrastructure in Ukrainian attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree granting the state authority to temporarily take control of critical infrastructure deemed inadequately protected from Ukrainian attacks. The move comes as Ukrainian drone strikes increasingly target Russian oil facilities, logistics hubs, warehouses and industrial sites deep inside Russia. Under the decree, authorities can intervene if private operators fail to secure facilities or are slow to repair damage. The Kremlin insists the measure is not nationalisation but a wartime mechanism aimed at protecting assets considered vital to Russia's security and economic stability.