/Putin's history with the U.S: All about his past visits to America

Published: Aug 16, 2025, 07:44 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 07:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to the United States have spanned over two decades, each marked by global headlines and geopolitical weight.
This video looks back at Putin’s key visits to the U.S., the leaders he met, what was discussed behind closed doors, and the controversies that followed. From formal state meetings to sideline summits, here’s everything you need to know about Putin’s complex diplomatic history with the United States.