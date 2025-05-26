Putin's chopper reportedly evades Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk | Russia-Ukraine war

A Russian military commander has claimed that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was caught in the epicenter of repelling a large-scale attack by a swarm of Ukrainian drones. This during his visit to the Kursk region on May 20th this year. According to a report by Russian news agency TASS, the drones were destroyed before they could reach the president's flight path. Watch in for more details!