Putin reinforces Moscow to defend against 'armed mutiny' by Wagner troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an unexpected crisis, and this one is domestic. The very fighters he banked on to claim victories in Bakhmut & Donetsk are now turning against him. Yevgeny Pigozhin, the head of the mercenary group, Wagner is mounting what goes down as an armed mutiny against the Kremlin. He lashed specifically at the Russian Defence Ministry for alleged excesses against the Wagner group. Prigozhin says the Russian president is wrong to accuse him of treason. He is demanding Defence Minister Shoigu & Chief of General Army Staff Gerismov to see him in Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin claims the Russian military had killed a huge number of Wagner fighters in an air strike