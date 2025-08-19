LOGIN
Putin Prepares for Victory in Ukraine War as Europe Stares at New Map

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 23:29 IST
Ukraine faces a critical two-week countdown after a high-stakes summit in Washington. President Donald Trump has promised security guarantees for Kyiv, which President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed as a “major step forward.” but with Russia demanding territory, refusing a ceasefire, and launching its biggest drone attack this month, the path to peace remains deeply uncertain. European allies are pressing for tougher sanctions and a ceasefire before talks. While the German Chancellor said that a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine could take place within 2 weeks, Moscow has yet to commit. Will the next two weeks bring peace or more terror for Ukraine?

