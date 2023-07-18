Putin opened the Crimea Bridge in 2018, here's why the bridge matters

An attack on the Kerch bridge, killing a couple and seriously injuring their daughter, left a span of the roadway hanging perilously. The damage initially appeared to be less severe than what was caused by an assault in October, but it highlighted the bridge’s vulnerability. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian security service did not directly acknowledge responsibility. However, the spokesperson said the security service would reveal details about organising the blast once Ukraine achieves victory in the war. Here's a look at why the Crimea Bridge is important.