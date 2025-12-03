/Putin Meets Trump Envoy Witkoff Amid Friction With Europe

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 24:17 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 24:17 IST
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, have met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting comes after Putin accused European leaders of trying to obstruct a US-backed peace proposal. With Washington, Moscow and Europe pulling in different directions, the high-level talks raise new questions about the future of the proposed peace deal and global diplomatic alignments.