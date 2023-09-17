Putin-Kim Summit | Russia-Ukraine war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Standing on Russian soil, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with Putin while his country launched ballistic missiles in Japan’s direction. From Kim's medium of choice for travelling to Russia, to the prolonged handshake between Kim and Putin to the locations they chose for their meetings - this diplomatic meeting was high on optics and the message was directly aimed at the West.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos