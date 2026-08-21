LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Putin inspects warrior prince Donskoy's tomb in Moscow

Putin inspects warrior prince Donskoy's tomb in Moscow

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 11:46 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 11:46 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently visited the historic Donskoy Monastery in Moscow to pay his respects at the final resting place of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy.

Trending Topics

trending videos