/Putin In India: Multi-layered Security Bubble to Guard Russian President in India

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 23:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is being guarded by an extensive, multi-layered security bubble to ensure his safety. This video explores the scale and strategy of security measures, including advanced protocols, coordination between Indian and Russian security agencies, and high-alert readiness in key areas. We also look at the logistical challenges of securing international leaders, the impact on local traffic and public access, and the broader significance of such security arrangements during high-profile diplomatic visits.