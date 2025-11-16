LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Putin Dials Netanyahu, Call Focused on Issues of Gaza, Iran And Syria

Putin Dials Netanyahu, Call Focused on Issues of Gaza, Iran And Syria

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 11:38 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 11:38 IST
Putin Dials Netanyahu, Call Focused on Issues of Gaza, Iran And Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday, held a telephone conversation to review developments in West Asia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Trending Topics

trending videos