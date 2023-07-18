PUBG love story: Anti-Terrorist Squad probes Seema Haider, her lover

There is a new development in the story of a Pakistani woman called Seema Haider who illegally crossed into India to marry her Indian lover. She is now being investigated by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police. Seema Haider and her lover Sachin Meena are questioned by the ATS on Monday and they have taken her for interrogation today as well considering the Espionage angle. The ATS is investigating the routes that Seema had taken during her journey to India.