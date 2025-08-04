LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 10:59 IST
PTI to hold protests | Imran Khan supporters protest in Chicago, New York
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 10:59 IST

Supporters of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are staging protests in cities like Chicago and New York. Watch the video to know more updates on this!

