LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PTI accuses Pakistan government of blocking Imran Khan's sons' return
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 12:44 IST
PTI accuses Pakistan government of blocking Imran Khan's sons' return
Videos Aug 03, 2025, 12:44 IST

PTI accuses Pakistan government of blocking Imran Khan's sons' return

PTI alleges that the Pakistan government is obstructing the return of Imran Khan’s sons. The party claims the Pakistan Government is terrified by the possible return of Khan's Sons.

Trending Topics

trending videos