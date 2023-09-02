PSLV - Taking India to the moon, mars and sun

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Days after becoming the first nation to land a craft near the moon's largely unexplored South Pole, India is all set to achieve another space exploration milestone. The Aditya L1 is the first Indian space mission to study the sun.

