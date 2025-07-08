LOGIN
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 22:00 IST
Protests Over Language Row In Mumbai, Several MNS Leaders Detained
Protests Over Language Row In Mumbai, Several MNS Leaders Detained

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its decision to make Hindi the default third language in primary schools amid political uproar and public backlash. Watch for more details!

