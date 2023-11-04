Protesters with 'bloody' hands vs Antony Blinken

From pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protestors clashing at Tulane University to the Jewish community in New York protesting Israel's bombardment of Gaza, the United States has been witnessing numerous incidents of anti-War protests. Even Protests reached the US Senate hearing. Numerous demonstrators raised red-stained hands in the air and repeatedly yelled, "Ceasefire now!" when US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were testifying about the White House's funding of $106bn for Ukraine, Israel, and US Border.