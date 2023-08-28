Protesters take to the city in Druze city as anti-government protests rock Syria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Protesters chanted anti-govt. slogans in the Syrian city of Sweida. The protesters demand the end to authoritarian rule. Protesters call for the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

