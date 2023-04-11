Protesters demanding democracy brave tear gas in Sudan | World at War

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists took to the streets of Khartoum on 6th of April. Marching against the army and the paramilitaries, they braved tear gas and water cannon. The day marks a key anniversary in the decades-old struggle against military rule. The head of the Sudanese army pledged his commitment to a plan for a new transition towards elections. A major bone of contention has been the integration of a paramilitary force, which has now twice delayed the signing of a final deal. Mohammed Saleh explores.