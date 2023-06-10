Prosecutors say Trump held on to secret nuclear & defence documents after leaving White House

Prosecutors accused the former US President of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear & defense documents after leaving White House. 76-year-old Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The 49-page charge sheet said Trump took hundreds of classified government documents in cardboard boxes to his mar-a-lago residence in Florida. The indictment said Trump kept the files, which included records from the Pentagon, CIA & national security agency, unsecured at mar-a-logo, which hosted large events. On at least two occasions, trump showed classified papers on US Military operations & plans to people not cleared to see them at his Bedminster-new Jersey golf club. Trump's personal aide, Walt Nauta, was named as a co-conspirator, and charged with six counts for helping him hide documents. As per the indictment, the documents were kept at various locations in Mar-a-lago, including a ballroom, a bathroom, trump's bedroom & a storage room.