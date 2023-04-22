Prominent personalities lose Blue Tick as Twitter begins purge

Ever since Elon Musk-owned twitter began its blue tick purge on Thursday, multiple people have lost their twitter verification tags. Among those are many Indian celebrities and politicians. Among the politicians who lost verified account status. Are west Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Coming to actors, superstars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan...The actor in the film RRR. All of them have lost the blue tick on their twitter handles. If we talks of the sportspersons... Cricketer Virat Kohli, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, former world champion boxer mc Nary Kom. Are among the high-profile names to lose the twitter-verified badges. It needs to be noted that these names are not only known in India but around the world. Each of these accounts have millions of followers. Many say that having a blue tick under the new system is no longer credible as now anyone can get it by a paying a monthly subscription.