Project aims to crossbreed new type of more resilient Christmas tree in Denmark

Dec 20, 2021, 04:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A four-year project in Denmark, Europe's largest exporter of festive tall evergreen trees, aims to crossbreed a new type of tree that's more resilient to milder temperatures and more sustainable, requiring less fertiliser and pesticides.
