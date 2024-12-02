Thousands are protesting in Tbilisi for a third night after the government put EU accession talks on hold. Watch to know more.
Pro-EU Protest In Georgia: Police Use Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas, Water Cannon On Protesters
Advertisment
Thousands are protesting in Tbilisi for a third night after the government put EU accession talks on hold. Watch to know more.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.