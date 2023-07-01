Pro-democracy radio shuts shop in Hong Kong
A pro-democracy unlicensed radio station has said goodbye to its listeners. This comes after the July First protests, which marked Hong Kong's handover from British colonial rule to Chinese rule, almost entirely disappeared. In addition, banking issues and a lack of resources forced the radio station to close. The closure of Citizens Radio reflects the collapse of the city's pro-democracy movement under the National Security Law following massive protests in 2007.