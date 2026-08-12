/Private Hospital Bills May Face New Limits as Parliamentary Panel Recommends Major Reforms

A parliamentary standing committee on health has proposed a series of measures aimed at controlling rising medical expenses and making private healthcare costs more transparent. Among its recommendations is a proposal to benchmark room rents at private hospitals against rates charged by three-star hotels. The panel has also suggested separate billing for resident doctors, nursing care, consumables, meals and laundry services. The committee cited National Sample Survey data highlighting the significant difference in hospitalization costs between government and private hospitals, with average expenses reported at around ₹6,600 in government hospitals compared with more than ₹50,000 in private facilities. The panel has also called for a legal mechanism to standardize and cap charges for essential treatments and routine procedures at private hospitals. It recommended standard package rates for surgical procedures and mandatory disclosure of treatment costs before admission.