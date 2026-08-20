/Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Plan Return To Britain This Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to return to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to British media reports. The couple could reportedly move back to the UK this month for an extended stay, more than six years after stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States. Reports suggest Archie and Lilibet could attend school in Britain from September. However, neither Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson nor Buckingham Palace has officially commented on the reports. The family is reportedly not expected to move into a royal residence and would remain non-working members of the Royal Family, in line with the arrangement made after their departure from royal duties in 2020.