Prime Minister Modi arrives in Italy to attend the 16th G-20 Summit

Oct 29, 2021, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Italy to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively. He will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome.
Read in App