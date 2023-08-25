Prigozhin Plane Crash: What happened to Putin's other rivals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The death of Prigozhin leaves Putin stronger in the short term, removing a powerful figure that launched a mutiny against top brass and threatened to make him look weak. However, it would also deprive Putin of a forceful and astute player who had proved his utility to the Kremlin. Prigozhin sent his fighters into some of the bloodiest battles of the Ukraine war and advanced Russian interests across Africa, which are now likely to be re-organised.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos