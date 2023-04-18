Prices of British food staples soar by up to 80%, biggest hike on white breads oats

According to recent study, the cost of British essential foods like cheddar cheese, white bread, and porridge oats has increased dramatically since last year. The highest price increase was for cheddar cheese, which went up by an average of 28.3% across Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Waitrose. According to Which?, the overall rate of food inflation increased further in March, rising to 17.2%% from 16.5% in February.