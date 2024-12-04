South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday (December 3) declared martial law in an unannounced late night address broadcast live on YTN television, claiming he would eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces." The surprise move sent shockwaves through the country, which had a series of authoritarian leaders early in its history but has been considered democratic since the 1980s.
President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Vote After Martial Law Attempt | Race To Power | WION
Advertisment