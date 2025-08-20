LOGIN
President Trump Signals U.S. Air Support for Ukraine Security

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:14 IST
President Trump is floating providing U.S. pilots and warplanes as part of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine as he pushes for an end to Russia’s war against the country.

