Soon after US President Donald Trump lands in Ahmedabad there will be a grand roadshow from Ahmedabad International airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. Trump will become the first President of America to visit the Ashram. Security around the Ashram is being briefed up. Narendra Modi and Donald Trump will later visit the Sardar Vallabhai Stadium commonly known as the Motera stadium. The two leaders will host the 'Namaste Trump' event. Watch report