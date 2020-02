Preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. Delhi, Agra and Ahmedabad are getting a complete makeover, workers are scrubbing the walls, fountains, pathways and renovating the gardens at the Taj Mahal. Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for the visit with more than 4000 security personnel deployed along with 10 companies of paramilitary forces.