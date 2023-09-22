Praggnanandhaa: 'Focused on Asian Games Gold'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Watch Vikram Chandra in an exclusive conversation with Grandmaster Rameshbabu ‘Pragg’ Praggnanandhaa on his recent Chess World Cup success and his preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

